Bianca Censori's most controversial outfits
Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )
Even before her 'nude' outfit at the 2025 Grammys, Bianca Censori was already turning heads with her shocking outfits.
Bianca Censori and Kanye West were married in a private ceremony in December 2022.
She wore a nude-coloured jumpsuit and matching heels with a purple pillow to cover her chest and torso
She was seen stepping out of the Nobu restaurant, in Malibu, Florida wearing a silver bodysuit.
Censori wore a sheer raincoat and nothing underneath while setting out with West in Los Angeles.
She was spotted exiting a luxury LA hotel with West, wearing a see-through bodysuit
Censori wore a leather bodysuit at the 2024 Milan Fashion Week.
{{ primary_category.name }}