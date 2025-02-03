Bianca Censori's most controversial outfits

Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )

Bianca's Bold Outfits

Even before her 'nude' outfit at the 2025 Grammys, Bianca Censori was already turning heads with her shocking outfits.

Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )

Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West were married in a private ceremony in December 2022.

Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )

Bianca's Pillow Look

She wore a nude-coloured jumpsuit and matching heels with a purple pillow to cover her chest and torso

Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )

Bianca Censori's Silver Bodysuit

She was seen stepping out of the Nobu restaurant, in Malibu, Florida wearing a silver bodysuit.

Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )

Bianca Censori's Sheer Raincoat

Censori wore a sheer raincoat and nothing underneath while setting out with West in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )

Bianca's See-through Bodysuit

She was spotted exiting a luxury LA hotel with West, wearing a see-through bodysuit

Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )

Bianca Censor in Leather Bodysuit

Censori wore a leather bodysuit at the 2024 Milan Fashion Week.

Photo Credit : ( X/bianca_censori )