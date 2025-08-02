Indian cricketers with over 100 Test matches

Aug 02, 2025

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian to feature in 200 Tests

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid represented India in 163 Tests during his stellar career

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman made his mark across 134 Test matches.

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble played 132 Tests, leading India’s spin attack for years

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev’s career spanned 131  Test matches

Sunil Gavaskar 

Sunil Gavaskar took guard in 125 Tests for India

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India

Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar wore the India cap in 116 Test matches

Sourav Ganguly 

Sourav Ganguly played 113 Tests for India

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has featured in 106 Tests

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma played 105 Test matches

 Harbhajan Singh featuredin 103 Tests during his long career

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara played 103 Test matches

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag featured in 103 Tests

