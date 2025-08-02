Indian cricketers with over 100 Test matches

Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian to feature in 200 Tests
Rahul Dravid represented India in 163 Tests during his stellar career
VVS Laxman made his mark across 134 Test matches.
Anil Kumble played 132 Tests, leading India’s spin attack for years
Kapil Dev’s career spanned 131 Test matches
Sunil Gavaskar took guard in 125 Tests for India
Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India
Dilip Vengsarkar wore the India cap in 116 Test matches
Sourav Ganguly played 113 Tests for India
Ravichandran Ashwin has featured in 106 Tests
Ishant Sharma played 105 Test matches
Harbhajan Singh featuredin 103 Tests during his long career
Cheteshwar Pujara played 103 Test matches
Virender Sehwag featured in 103 Tests