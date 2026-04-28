/Russia-Ukraine truce in sight? Trump sends US envoys with 'peace plan'; Zelensky offerst emporary ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said Friday (September 04) that he was sending Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Moscow and Kyiv with a proposal aimed at ending the four-year-old Ukraine war.

“They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war,” Trump told reporters when asked about the weekend trip by his son-in-law Kushner and businessman Steve Witkoff.

Trump did not reveal whether the proposal would require Ukraine to give up territory, a possibility he has previously suggested. However, he said the US had “an idea for peace.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The visit will mark the first trip to Kyiv by Kushner and Witkoff since Trump returned to the White House last year and promised to bring the war to an end. Both envoys have already travelled to Moscow.

“I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it,” Trump said.

Trump blamed the conflict, which began after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, on what he called a “personality problem” between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky proposes temporary ceasefire

Zelensky earlier said Ukraine had proposed a temporary ceasefire while the US envoys travel between Moscow and Kyiv.

“There will be no airstrikes on our part, and Russia must reciprocally ensure a ceasefire -- without its own airstrikes -- for the duration needed to conduct these talks,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

The proposal comes as Washington continues efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine closer to a possible peace agreement.

Trump also repeated his view that Putin does not intend to attack NATO countries. His comments came after Germany accused Russia of attempting to carry out a drone attack on an airport earlier this week.

“I speak to him. I know him very well. Putin's not looking to attack NATO territory,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

Ukraine accuses Russia of escalation

Earlier Friday, Zelensky accused Russia of targeting the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service in Kyiv. He said a Russian drone struck the building and claimed Moscow had aimed directly at the personal office of the SBU chief.

Zelensky said he had ordered the SBU to deliver an “appropriate, tangible response”.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga described the incident as a “major escalation”.

With Trump's envoys now preparing to meet officials in Moscow and Kyiv, the latest push puts a possible peace plan back at the centre of US efforts to end the conflict.