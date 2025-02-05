Met Gala 2025: New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced this year’s theme for the Met Gala event that happens annually every May. It also announced names of high-profile celebrities on the host committee.

Advertisment

The new members of the host committee will join the previously announced co-chairs of the starry evening. It will raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

Met Gala 2025 Theme and Dress Code

This year’s official dress code is “Tailored for You” which reflects the theme of the exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The exhibition this year will open to public on May 10, and runs through Sunday, October 26. Met Gala 2025 will take place on May 5.

Advertisment

The theme will be an exploration of Black style from the 18th century through present day, “Superfine” will guide exhibition attendees through a cultural and historical look at dandyism and the roles clothing and style have played in Black identities.

Met Gala 2025 Co-chairs and Host Committee

Advertisment

The Met Gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. They were announced as gala co-chairs in October, joining Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour, the chairperson who has been the force behind the Met Gala since 1995.

This year planners also decided to revive the inclusion of a host committee – one that not only ensures attendance but influential members reaching into their networks to ensure the event’s overall success. Spike Lee, Regina King, Ayo Edebiri and Usher are among those who have been named to the 2025 Met Gala host committee.

Usher said in a statement released by the museum, “I’m honored to be part of such a long-standing tradition with The Met. The theme this year is not only timely but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated.”

Others in the Met Gala host committee include André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla and Kara Walker.