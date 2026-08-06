/UP gangster Atiq Ahmed's son, on way to meet jailed brother, killed in road accident in Jhansi

Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, from Uttar Pradesh, has been killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday (Aug 6). According to police, he was travelling to meet his jailed brother Ali Ahmed, who is lodged in the Jhansi district jail after being shifted there from Naini Central Jail on October 1, 2025. While Aban and another occupant died on the spot, three others were seriously injured. Police said that they were travelling in Hyundai Creta from Prayagraj and the vehicle crashed into a highway divider. Images on social media from Jhansi-Kanpur Highway shows the front portion of the vehicle was completely dismantled. The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment. In 2023, Uttar Pradesh Police also shot dead another Atiq Ahmed, Asad Ahmed, who is wanted in a high-profile murder case.

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How was Atiq Ahmed killed?

Atiq Ahmed was shot dead at point-blank range on April 15, 2023, while in police custody in Prayagraj. He and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, were being taken for a mandatory medical checkup at a local hospital when three men posing as journalists opened fire on them and the video of the incident went live on television. Three men—Arun Maurya, Sunny Puranane, and Lovelesh Tiwari—disguised themselves with video cameras and microphones to get close to the brothers and then fired multiple rounds, killing both instantly on the hospital premises. The attackers surrendered to the police immediately after the shooting. Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment and was serving jail-term when he was killed. He also faced over 100 criminal charges spanning four decades.

This is not the first time that such incident has taken place in Uttar Pradesh. However, in this case there are no reports of police encounter. In July 2020, the state police shot dead gangster Vikas Dubey during what they said was a escape attempt. The police at that time said that the SUV in which the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) was transporting Dubey from Ujjain to Kanpur overturned on a rain-slicked highway. Dubey allegedly took advantage of the crash, snatched a service pistol from an injured officer, and attempted to flee into a nearby field. When ordered to surrender, he allegedly opened fire on the police, who shot him dead in retaliatory firing.