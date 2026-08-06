/Planning to study or work in the US? One missing document could now cost Indians their US visa or green card

The United States has introduced stricter rules for processing immigration benefits, giving officials the authority to reject incomplete applications for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits without first asking applicants to submit missing documents. The move could affect thousands of Indian applicants seeking to study, work or settle in the US.

The new guidance, issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), took effect immediately and applies to applications pending or filed on or after August 5, 2026.

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What has changed?

Under the revised policy, USCIS officers can deny an application outright if the applicant fails to establish eligibility or does not include all the required supporting documents at the time of filing.

Previously, under a policy introduced during the Biden administration, immigration officers were generally encouraged to issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) before rejecting an application, giving applicants an opportunity to correct deficiencies. However, that is no longer guaranteed.

According to USCIS, application forms and official instructions already specify the documents needed for each immigration benefit. Applicants are therefore expected to submit complete applications from the outset.

Why has USCIS changed the policy?

USCIS said the updated guidance aligns with the Department of Homeland Security's long-standing regulatory authority and is intended to strengthen the integrity of the immigration system.

The agency argued that the previous approach allowed incomplete or substantially deficient applications to slow down the processing of other cases.

It also claimed some applicants used "placeholder" filings to obtain related benefits, such as employment authorisation, while waiting for a decision on applications that lacked the required evidence.

By restoring officers' discretion to deny such applications without first issuing an RFE or NOID, USCIS said it expects to improve efficiency, speed up decision-making and discourage frivolous filings.

What does this mean for applicants?

The policy raises the stakes for applicants, who will now need to ensure their applications are complete and supported by all required documentation before submission.