/Did Trump's helicopter nearly collide with a passenger jet? US launches probe

US authorities have launched an investigation after President Donald Trump's Marine One helicopter reportedly came too close to a commercial passenger aircraft while flying over Washington this week, though the White House has insisted that the president "was never in danger."

The incident occurred on Tuesday (Aug 4) as Trump was travelling aboard the presidential helicopter to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One for a trip to California.

According to a report by The New York Times, citing two people familiar with the matter, Marine One came within less than a mile of a departing passenger aircraft after what was described as garbled communication with air traffic controllers.

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NTSB confirms investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it has opened an investigation into what aviation authorities describe as a "loss of separation" event.

"The NTSB is investigating a reported loss of separation event between Marine One and a commercial aircraft departing DCA (Washington National Airport) that occurred on August 4," the agency said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed that air traffic controllers were communicating with both aircraft at the time.

"The air traffic controller was in contact with both the commercial pilot and Marine One pilot during the loss of separation," the FAA said. The agency added that it is reviewing the incident and will implement any corrective measures if necessary.

White House: Trump was never at risk

White House spokesperson Kush Desai dismissed suggestions that the president faced any danger during the flight. "Marine One flights are piloted by some of the best aviators in the world, and at no point was the president in harm's way," Desai told AFP.

The FAA echoed that assessment, saying, "The President was never in danger."

What happened?

According to The Wall Street Journal, aviation safety protocols typically require aircraft to remain at least 1.5 miles apart horizontally and 500 feet apart vertically in situations like this.

The newspaper reported that the incident took place at around 2:30 pm local time, when an American Airlines Embraer E-170 operated by regional carrier Envoy Air departed from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Marine One was en route to Joint Base Andrews at the time.

Comes after heightened safety concerns

The reported near miss comes as aviation safety around Washington National Airport remains under intense scrutiny.

The FAA has tightened flight procedures around the airport following the deadly January 2025 collision between a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial airliner, which killed all 67 people on board.