/Jharkhand student protest: Sonam Wangchuk urges Devendra Mahato to end waterless hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday (Aug 5) extended support to the ongoing students’ protest in Jharkhand, speaking with student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL and other competitive examinations.

According to Mahato, Wangchuk assured him of continued support for the movement and appealed to him to resume drinking water. Following the conversation, Mahato said he had agreed to consume water and salt while continuing his indefinite hunger strike until the government responds to the students’ demands.

Speaking about his condition during the call, Mahato told Wangchuk that the students had been staging a Satyagraha since July 25 and that he began his indefinite hunger strike on August 2. He said he had become “extremely exhausted” and claimed that examination paper leaks had persisted in Jharkhand for 26 years. Mahato also said doctors had warned that he could require hospitalisation if he continued without drinking water.

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Wangchuk urged Mahato to end the waterless fast, saying, “Please take some water; this is tantamount to suicide. You need some time, but it could be 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision.”

Mahato, however, said he would continue his hunger strike until the state government addresses the protesters’ demands. Speaking to reporters later, Mahato said Wangchuk’s support had boosted the morale of the protesting students and strengthened their resolve.

“For the last four days, I had given up both water and food, and my condition was quite bad. He made repeated appeals asking me to take water and salt, saying everyone was with us and that the movement would succeed. Many others had made the same request earlier, but I refused. I have accepted water only after Sonam sir’s appeal,” Mahato said.

He added that he had accepted water on one condition: that Wangchuk would continue to support the Jharkhand students’ movement, just as he had backed students’ protests at Jantar Mantar in the past.