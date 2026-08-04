/Jharkhand protest: 5 students begin hunger strike, CM Hemant Soren's wife and MLA Kalpana breaks silence

The student protest in Jharkhand has intensified as five students joined the hunger strike started by student activist Devendra Nath Mahto. The protest has entered eleventh day with students demanding CBI investigation over irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. On Aug 4, on the death anniversary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, popularly known as the Dishom Guru, the students are scheduled to carry out a march against the ‘rotten system’ led by his son.

A protester told ANI, “Today is the death anniversary of Dishom Guru. Following in the footsteps of our source of inspiration, we are here today... Today, we have some creative programs. We are going to hold a tribute march for Dishom Guru... Starting today, five of our comrades are on a hunger strike... The CM should take strong decision and we all stand with him... Our fight isn't with the Chief Minister. Our fight isn't with any party. Our fight is with the rotten system that has taken over the system... We also assure that our platform will not become a platform for any political party...”

Hemant Soren's wife and MLA Kalpana Soren breaks silence

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Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Aug 4), Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife and MLA Kalpana Soren said that the CM is “very sensitive to the issue.” The remark comes despite Soren not issuing any remark on the protest that has been continuing since ten days now. Kalpana began her statement referring to the death anniversary of Shibu Soren. "This is an emotional moment for every family in Jharkhand. I urge you to pay tribute to him..." When asked on Jharkhand students protesting over JPSC, she said, “Hemant Soren is very sensitive to the issue, and the Jharkhand government is working to find a solution for the issue...”

Why are students protesting in Jharkhand

Thousands of students have taken to streets since Jul 25 and are protesting against alleged irregularities in various government examination, specifically the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. The protest has expanded into a statewide campaign demanding accountability, transparent recruitment and education reforms with Ranchi being the epicentre. It was triggered after reports of OMR sheet tampering and paper leaks in the JPSC civil services examination. Student alleged that the exam-conducting agency, TDPL, which had previously been blacklisted by other government bodies like the SSC, was hired to manage the process.