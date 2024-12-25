New Delhi

The accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs are getting wilder by the day!

Now a former employee of the jailed hip hop music mogul is claiming that he was forced to set up rooms for what they called “Wild King Nights” which would include him having sex with multiple women and indulging in drugs. It didn’t just end there as he would have to clean up after too, according to court documents.

The man has been identified as Phillip Pines. He is accusing Sean Diddy of sexual battery, sexual harassment, sex trafficking, and other shocking crimes. He claims that he worked for Diddy from 2019 to 2021.

According to Pines, the hotel rooms were used for "orgies and drug binges", as he was in charge of cleaning up the mess afterwards and making sure no evidence, such as blood and bodily fluids, was left behind.

While setting up the rooms, the man was in charge of putting things in order. Sean Diddy would instruct Pines allegedly to have many items at hand for the night, including baby oil, sex machines, red lights, alcohol, illegal drugs, ice buckets, lube, and even honey packs for male libido.

The man claims that these parties would sometimes go on for days and multiple women would be involved in the sex romp.

In his lawsuit, the man claims that if this wasn’t enough, Diddy would also test his loyalty by forcing him to have sex with women and he would allegedly watch. The man is now suing for damages.

They worked closely during the COVID-19 pandemic too.

Diddy denies allegations

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal team has rubbished these claims and said, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

Sean “Diddy” is currently in jail. He awaits his trial in 2025 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

