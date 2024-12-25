New Delhi

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is one of the finest in the industry. Be it his choice of films or dedication towards his craft, Aamir comes across as a disciplined actor. But what if we tell you that he considers himself the most indisciplined person in the room? Speaking to veteran actor Nana Patekar, Aamir revealed that his biggest struggle is his lack of discipline. While he’s very disciplined about his films, he described himself as an “extremist" in other areas of life.

Advertisment

Explaining his outlook towards life, Aamir told Nana, “Yes. For that [work], I am always on time. So I am not indisciplined when it comes to my films but in my life, I am,” when asked if he’s punctual to film sets.

But he added that he is “very lazy."

Aamir Khan struggles with "bad habits"

Advertisment

Aamir also revealed that he has many vices including “smoking a pipe.” He added, “Now I have quit drinking but at one point, I used to drink. And when I used to drink, I would drink all night."

“The problem is that I am an extremist man so I continue to do what I am already doing. It’s not a good thing and I realise that. I also know that I am doing the wrong thing but I can't stop myself,” he said.

Aamir was insecure about his height

Advertisment

Aamir also revealed that when he started out in the industry, he was very insecure about his height. Aamir Khan is five feet, five inches tall, which is shorter than the average Bollywood actor's height.

When prodded about “any inferiority complex” about his height, Aamir said, “Yes, I did. I used to feel that what if people don’t accept me because of my height. This was my fear. But later, I realised that all of this does not matter at all. But at that time, some kind of insecurity creeps in.”

He got over it eventually. He added, “The things that stress us out in the beginning, we later realise that these things don’t matter at all. What is important is how honestly you are working and how your work can enchant people, and after that, everything else is unimportant.”

Also read: Shyam Benegal's funeral: Naseeruddin Shah, Nandita Das, Gulzar bid farewell to the legend

Aamir Khan films

Aamir will next appear on the big screen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.