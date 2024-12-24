Mumbai

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, considered the pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement, died on December 23. His cremation took place on Tuesday at the Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium in Mumbai and was attended by several veterans of the Indian film industry.

Shyam Benegal's funeral

Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share details about the funeral of the filmmaker. The statement, signed by Shyam Benegal's children Nira and Pia Benegal, read that the funeral will begin at 2 PM at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium.

Shabana Azmi made her acting debut in Shyam Benegal's Ankur and was a frequent collaborator with the filmmaker. Benegal's other regular, Naseeruddin Shah, was also present at the filmmaker's funeral on Tuesday.

Several Bollywood celebrities were present at the funeral of the stalwart, including Boman Irani, Illa Arun, Gulzar, Rajit Kapur and Nandita Das. Benegal was given state honours at the funeral.

The veteran director celebrated his 90th birthday a few days ago in Mumbai with his family and close friends from the industry.

Known as the father of the new wave in Indian cinema, Benegal's films blended realism and social commentary into impactful stories.

He has won multiple National Awards for movies including Bhumika: The Role (1977), Junoon (1978), Arohan (1982), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004), Manthan (1976), and Well Done Abba (2010). His last film was an Indo-Bangladesh joint production called Mujib.