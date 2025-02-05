Marvel Studios has slammed speculations around the poster of their upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps which was unveiled along with the film's teaser. Rumours had it that the poster was AI-generated. The striking visuals of the poster became a point of discussion on social media soon after its release.

Fans pointed out some design inconsistencies and unusual details in the poster, which led to discussions suggesting AI had played a role.



However, Marvel has denied the rumours.

Fans speculate use of AI in creating Fantastic Four: First Steps poster

The visually captivating poster features a dynamic scene with a group of 20th-century men and women standing in a crowd, waving as the Fantastic Four take flight on a superhero mission

While many fans praised the design, others pointed out oddities that raised suspicions.

One fan commented on social media, “This has to be AI, right? Or am I the only one who thinks this?” Another user wrote, “Looks like AI made it,” while a third remarked, “Every poster now is with AI.”



Marvel Studios has now responded to rumours and issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Denying the use of AI, the studio clarified that the image was made using traditional design methods.



Earlier a similar controversy had created news when speculations around Oscar-nominated film The Brutalist arose that AI had been used to alter dialogue in the movie, prompting director Brady Corbet to assert that no such technology was used. He clarified that actors Adrian Brody and Felicity Jones had worked closely with a dialect coach to perfect their Hungarian accents, with only minor adjustments made using Respeecher technology to ensure authenticity.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser out

Welcome to the family.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/vkJNJQBBmk — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 4, 2025

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is MCU's debut of Marvel’s First Family. Starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing), the film promises a fresh take on the beloved heroes.