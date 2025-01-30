Chilling details of Sean “Diddy” Combs' alleged abuse have now come forth as his former assistant Philip Pines shared details of abuse, coercion and something called “loyalty tests” that he and others had to pass. A documentary based on Sean Diddy’s abusive tactics called The Fall of Diddy has been making news ever since it premiered and audiences got a first-hand account of Diddy’s misdoings.

Breaking his silence, Philip Pines details disturbing experiences that he endured during his tenure with the disgraced music mogul.

Diddy's former assistant was asked to prove his "loyalty" in a weirdly twisted manner

In the final episode of the documentary, Philip shared a tearful testimony about what really went on behind closed doors at Diddy’s alleged notorious gatherings – the parties that have now become famous in the media as “freak offs”. According to Pines, these wild parties were fueled by drugs, alcohol, and power games in which others were subjected to manipulation and coercion into wild things.

At one such party, Diddy’s former assistant claims that his boss got intoxicated and demanded that he prove his “loyalty”. Diddy allegedly ordered Pines to engage in a sexual act with a woman at the gathering. Philip said that it made him uncomfortable when he was handed a condom and pushed towards an unsuspecting guest. Feeling trapped, he complied briefly before escaping when Diddy looked away.

According to Pines, these disturbing encounters were not isolated incidents.

Former assistant claims he set up rooms for freak-offs and cleaned up after

In other such claims, Philip claims that he was also tasked with setting up private rooms in hotels or Diddy’s estates for what was internally known as “Wild King Nights.” These events reportedly required meticulous preparation, with a “laundry list” of items, including ketamine, marijuana, baby oil, hallucinogenic mushrooms, male libido enhancers, and lubricant.

Philip was also tasked with the cleanup after the night was over. He details that the after-night scenes were nothing short of horrifying with stained furniture, shattered glass and pools of baby oil covering floors. He said in the documentary that these cleanups drained him mentally and emotionally.

Philip Pines worked for Diddy between 2019 and 2021.

Former assistant has filed a lawsuit against Diddy

He has now filed a lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual battery, harassment and trafficking. He describes his time working for the rapper as deeply traumatic, stating, “My life changed and I’ve never really recovered from it.”

The Fall of Diddy docuseries finale, featuring the bombshell testimony of Phillip Pines aired on Investigation Discovery (ID) on January 28. It can be streamed on Max and Discovery+.

