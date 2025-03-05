The internet can be a cruel place sometimes. After Justin Bieber shared a set of pictures on his social account, fans flooded his message box and comments section, asking him to be a better example for his infant. Justin Bieber can be seen smoking out of a bong, and many suspect that he’s using drugs.

In a set of pictures, Justin can be seen on a bike blowing smoke out of his mouth while holding a bong. In another picture, he can be seen leaning on the bike as the bong sits on the ground.

Fans slam Justin Bieber for smoking a bong

The pictures have hit a nerve with his fans with one user writing, "@justinbieber you're a new father, something you've wanted. Set a better example for your son💙" referring to his six-month-old son Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin.

Another one wrote, "I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it."

While some slammed Justin Bieber, others defended him.

One wrote in Justin’s defence, "Why does is surprise yall to see a celebrity smoke like 75% of the world does, there’s literally so many people that smoke and he’s obviously not doing it in front of his son. My parents smoked through my childhood and I never knew until I was older and they raised me just fine, yall are sensitive.”

Previously on February 25, Justin Bieber shared an Instagram video of him rapping some lyrics including the words “fly high,” which many fans connected with his alleged use of drugs. His team has denied these claims. In a statement which was first reported by TMZ, a member of Justin and Hailey's team claimed that the narrative that he is using drugs is false and called the allegations "exhausting."

They mentioned that the past year has been "very transformative" for Justin "as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Justin Bieber was previously into drugs

Justin is said to be focusing on raising his son, managing his health and music.

Justin Bieber has previously used drugs for a long time and accepted it in public. Over the years, Justin has been candid about his past drug use. In May 2021, he spoke to GQ about reaching a low point in his life where security guards would sneak into his bedroom in the middle of the night and check his pulse to make sure he was still alive.