The first episode of Marvel's highly anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again has premiered, receiving praise from both critics and fans. The show currently holds a 94 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and serves as a revival of the fan-favourite and critically acclaimed Netflix series.

Advertisment

Also Read: Meghan Markle wants the world to address her by a new name

A closer look at Daredevil’s new suit

Marvel has unveiled an upgraded version of Matt Murdock's superhero suit, which builds upon the design seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022). The updated suit has been well-received, with fans appreciating its refined look.

Advertisment

Also Read: Nayanthara rejects 'Lady Superstar' title, urges fans to call her by name: 'The name is what I hold closest to my heart'

Advertisment

Production and renewal

The series was created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord. Even before its Disney+ premiere, Season 2 had already begun filming in New York City, reflecting Marvel's confidence in the show’s success.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma break up after years of dating: Reports

Storyline and cast

Daredevil: Born Again follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the blind vigilante known as Daredevil, as he takes on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). Early reactions have praised the gripping storyline, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s performances, and the intense action sequences.

The series also marks the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson. Alongside the returning cast, the show introduces Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl in new roles.

The first episode of Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+.

Also Read: Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday's leaked concept art go viral online, reveal key elements of the film