Actress Nayanthara has denounced the title 'Lady Superstar'—a' name that her fans have given to her lovingly over the years. Nayanthara took to social media to write a heartfelt note and requested her fans to simply call her by her name.

In her note, Nayanthara shared that while titles and accolades hold significance, they can lead to separation between an artist and his/her craft. The actress said that her name represents her true identity, not just as an actor but as an individual.

What Nayanthara wrote

In her letter, the actor wrote, “Many of you have graciously referred to me as "Lady Superstar," a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me "Nayanthara." This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am not just as an actor but as an individual. Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you, the audience,(sic).”

She added, “I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together (sic).”

NAYANTHARA will always be and only NAYANTHARA🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fZDqhXM4Vl — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) March 4, 2025

On the work front, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Test, which will stream directly on Netflix. The official date of release has not been announced yet. She also has Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Rakkayir, Mammootty and Mohan's MMMN, and an untitled film with director Vishnu Edavan in the pipeline.

