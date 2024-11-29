New Delhi

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's lawyer has responded to Dhanush's civil suit. A few days ago Dhanush had filed a civil lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband over the use of a three-second clip from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale.

Now, Nayanthara's lawyer has responded to the legal notice and said no copyright infringement has occurred. Rahul Dhawan, Managing Partner at Lex Chambers, representing Nayanthara, Vignesh, and their production house, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, explained that the footage in question is from a personal library and not behind-the-scenes material from the film.

"Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu-series is not part of the behind-the-scenes (from the film). The same is part of the personal library. Therefore, this is not an infringement", stated the lawyer in a statement to Hindustan Times.

The next hearing in the Madras High Court is expected on Monday, December 2.

Dhanush's legal team issued a statement demanding Nayanthara remove the infringing content within 24 hours. Failure to comply would result in legal action, including a potential claim for damages of Rs 10 crore against Nayanthara and Netflix India.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, was released on Netflix on her birthday, November 18.

Days before its release, Nayanthara wrote a scathing open letter to Dhanush after he denied issuing a NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the use of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clips. The film featured her and was directed by Vignesh Shivan. The two started dating on the sets of the film.

