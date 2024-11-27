New Delhi

Actor Dhanush has filed a civil suit against actress Nayanthara for allegedly using visuals from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary. The film was produced by Dhanush, who has alleged that the footage was used without his permission.

According to a report in the Hindu, Dhanush has filed a suit in the Madras High Court against Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Sivan.

Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited filed the suit against Nayanthara, Vignesh, and their Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, which has produced the documentary.

The suit claims that they have used certain visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Dhanush's production house has also submitted an application urging the High Court to grant permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an entity through which Netflix reports its content investments in India. As per reports, Nayanthara will have to respond to the notice at the next hearing.

What is the dispute about?

Dhanush's suit comes a couple of weeks after Nayanthara called out Dhanush in an open letter and alleged that he did not give permission to use the footage from the film in her documentary.

Nayanthara claimed that she edited the documentary and did not use footage from the film, but yet Dhanush sent a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore for using ‘three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage’ from the film. The two actors famously ignored each other last week when they attended a wedding in Chennai. Photos of the two seated in the same row went viral on social media.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a 2015 Tamil film, starred Nayanthara and was directed by her now husband Vignesh. The two began dating on the film's set, which culminated in their marriage in June 2022.