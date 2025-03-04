Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly split. One of the popular couples of Bollywood, Tammannaah and Vijay, had been dating for several years and were quite open about their relationship since the beginning. According to media reports, the couple parted ways a few weeks ago but remained friends.

'They remain good friends'

A source close to the couple told Moneycontrol.com that they continue to share mutual respect and admiration for each other despite the breakup.

"Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's relationship

The duo’s relationship first came to the public’s attention around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023. The two were paired opposite each other in Sujoy Ghosh's film and were also clicked cozying up to each other in Goa weeks ahead of the film's release.



Sources stated back then that the two started getting closer to each other while working on the film together.



Back then, despite their growing closeness and a few public spottings, both Tamannaah and Vijay were careful about maintaining privacy.

Vijay Varma, in a past interview, had shared that while they weren’t hiding their relationship, they preferred to keep things private. He explained that the idea of keeping their bond a secret was unnecessary and would only add unnecessary pressure. He stated that maintaining secrecy, such as avoiding public outings or ensuring friends didn’t capture moments together, felt like an avoidable task.

In 2023, after weeks of speculations around their relationship status, Tamannaah Bhatia admitted in an interview to Film Companion that Vijay was her 'happy place'.

According to Tamannaah, what stood out most about Vijay was his approach to their relationship. "Vijay was open and honest, and that made it easy for me to be the same with him," she had said. She had described Vijay as someone who brought immense happiness into her life, referring to him as her source of joy and comfort.

The couple has not confirmed their breakup publicly yet.