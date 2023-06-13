Tamannaah Bhatia confirms she's dating Vijay Varma: He's my happy place

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are officially dating. Putting endless rumours to rest, Tamannaah confirmed that she and Vijay fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories 2. The anthology film stars Tamannaah and Vijay together for the first time. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh – the anthology led to the two stars meeting each other for the first time.

In an interview, Tamannaah said, “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

"He's my happy place": Tamannaah Bhatia on Vijay Varma

Talking about Vijay, she said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

How it all began

Their dating rumours surfaced after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year party in Goa started circulating on social media. Ever since then, the duo have maintained silence about their equation. They have, however, been spotted together on several occasions.