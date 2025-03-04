There is a lot of excitement around Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Details of the project have been closely guarded by Marvel. However, new concept art—allegedly of the film—has been leaked online. The art not only gives a glimpse of Doctor Doom but also reveals the inclusion of other popular Marvel characters in the upcoming project—including Hulk, She-Hulk, Star-Lord and others.

Concept art reveals key details

Illustrator and Marvel artist Mushk Rizvi unveiled the artwork on ArtStation, a platform dedicated to showcasing creations for games, films, and other media. Four images were leaked on the platform, which feature Marvel characters such as Doctor Strange, Vision, Star-Lord, Hulk, and the iconic Doctor Doom. Additionally, She-Hulk, Black Panther, and the Young Avengers make an appearance too in the concept art.

The photos were also posted by a Marvel fan page on X.

Interestingly, the leaked images give key details about the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday. In one image, Star-Lord can be seen relaxing on a couch alongside White Vision in a modern setting. Another image hints at a village in Latveria, taken over by Hulks. Another image indicates a possible alternate universe of T’Challa/Black Panther in Wakanda.

Another image shows Doctor Doom seated on his throne within Battleworld with medieval aesthetics. While in another image, Starlord can be seen sitting with the Young Avengers.

Concept art removed

The concept images from the art pages were soon removed later. A report in Forbes stated, “The art page of the current Marvel artists where these images were found has been nuked, but they are being endlessly replicated and spread across the internet at this point."

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to explore multiple timelines and universes. It will also reportedly reunite several of the actors from the previous Marvel films. While Avengers: Doomsday is set for release in May 2026, Avengers: Secret Wars will see the light of the day a year later, in 2027. The films are being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who had previously directed the Avengers series.

Note: WION cannot individually authenticate the source of the images.