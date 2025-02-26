Joe and Anthony Russo's comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is highly anticipated. The films are slated for release in 2026 and 2027 but the buzz around both films is strong. The Russo brothers, as they are popularly known, admitted that new Avenger movies will be 'challenging for the audience'.

'It's a lot of work'

Discussing the ambitious production schedule, at the world premiere of The Electric State, hosted at Los Angeles' historic Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Joe spoke about the upcoming instalments. “It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see,” he said during his interview with Deadline.

He added, “But we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it.”

Will Deadpool be part of Avengers?

When asked whether the films would incorporate long-anticipated elements from the X-Men universe or feature Deadpool, Joe Russo said, “Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know.”



Instead, the director chose to tease by saying, “Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie.”

The return of The Russo Brothers to MCU

The Russo Brothers return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 8 years. Their previous outings with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame proved to be massive successes at the Box office.



The Russo brothers's decision to direct the new Avengers films was influenced by a compelling concept of the Secret Wars storyline. This narrative, originating from a 2015 comic series by Jonathan Hickman, involves the collision of multiple universes, resulting in a complex battle among various Marvel characters.

The Avengers is also special as it marks the return of Robert Downey Jr to MCU. The actor returns not as Iron Man but as the antagonist Doctor Doom.

