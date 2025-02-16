As casting for the upcoming X-Men movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues, new rumours suggest that Marvel Studios is interested in casting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the iconic villain Apocalypse.

Marvel Studios is interested in casting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Apocalypse in the MCU pic.twitter.com/qDeGaDmgXI — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 15, 2025

Who Is Apocalypse?

In the comics, Apocalypse is known as the first mutant, possessing the ability to alter matter at a molecular level and transfer his consciousness into new bodies, allowing him to survive for centuries. The character was previously portrayed by Oscar Isaac in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

MCU Fans React

Marvel fans have always been vocal about the studio’s casting decisions, and the rumour of The Rock playing Apocalypse has sparked mixed reactions online.

So long as he doesn’t do some corny ass “balance of power” in the MCU video… — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) February 15, 2025

Please no!😭 — Ushindi (@AmTalkinHere) February 15, 2025

I DONT THINK THE ROCK HAS THE RANGE TO ACTUALLY PLAY A GOOD VILLAIN WELL💯WOULD LOVE IF HE PROVED ME WRONG🤷🏾‍♂️ULTIMATELY I DONT RELLY WANT THE ROCK IN THE MCU ESPECIALLY AS A VILLAIN BECAUSE IN ALL HIS CONTRACTS IT STATES THAT HE WILL NEVER LOSE ON SCREEN — waff6ix (@waff6ix) February 15, 2025

Please don't.



Batista could work better. — Eric (@breakingbaht) February 16, 2025

That could be a solid casting — Scopey_13 (@Scopey_13) February 15, 2025

He would make a dope Apocalypse. The movie has to be A tho'.... — GlacierDon (@GlacierTheGreat) February 15, 2025

X-Men’s Future in the MCU

So far, details about the X-Men reboot remain scarce. However, reports indicate that Marvel Studios plans to introduce key X-Men characters through cameos in upcoming MCU projects before leading into a full-fledged X-Men movie in 2026, following the release of Avengers: Secret Wars.

