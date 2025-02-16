The first season of Daredevil: Born Again will be streaming on Disney+ this March. Before its release, Marvel had confirmed that the show had been renewed for a second season, and now showrunner Dario Scardapane has shared an update on it.

Speaking with Empire, Dario Scardapane shared his excitement for season 2 saying “Season 2's a blast because we're not shackled by any previously shot footage. We're swinging for the fences. It's on par with huge Greek epics, lots of big themes".

He continued "Unless you dig really deep into the books, the place that Kingpin and Daredevil wind up at the end of Season 2 is unfathomable, given where they've been. Making a story that can endure and has legs, that was calculated.”

Season 2 is reported to start filming before the premiere of season 1 this March.

Born Again

The series is both a revival and continuation of Netflix’s cancelled Daredevil series, bringing its shared universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The show will follow Matt Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil) as he and his fellow street-level superheroes take on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio).

"It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again."



Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gyRAGrV0uD — Daredevil (@Daredevil) January 15, 2025

Fan-favourites return

Fan-favourite characters from the original series will return, with the original actors reprising their roles. Jon Bernthal’s portrayal of The Punisher is among the most notable returns. Other familiar faces include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson.

