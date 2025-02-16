Chhaava box office Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark globally

Chhaava is performing beyond the expectations. Released on Feb 14, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna‘s period drama is doing impressive business at the box office worldwide.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama tells the brave story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaja, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, when he fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava box office day 1

Kaushal's film had a remarkable debut at the box office, becoming the biggest opener of 2025. After an impressive first day, the movie continued to perform well on day two, bringing its total collection to Rs 68 crore (Rs 680 million).

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 31 crore on its first day in India. On the second day, it maintained a strong performance at the box office, earning Rs 37 crore across all languages. Additionally, the movie has already surpassed Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) in worldwide collections.

Chhaava has emerged as the audience's first choice, giving tough competition to other releases such as Captain America: Brave New World, Loveyapa and Sanam Teri Kasam.

With its outstanding performance, Chhaava is also Kaushal's biggest opener of his entire career.

The historical drama that talks about the Maratha king does not only perform well in Maharashtra but in other states as well.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, #Chhaava is a BOXOFFICE HURRICANE... The Saturday numbers are simply extraordinary - not just in #Maharashtra but beyond #Maharashtra as well. Apart from #Maharashtra, which is on a record-setting spree, key centres like #Delhi, #NCR, #Ahmedabad, #Surat, #Vadodara, #Rajkot,mShow more.''

About Chhaava

Based on the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant, the movie tells the story of unsung Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and how he bravely fought with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Apart from Kaushal, the movie cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, playing Yesubai, Sambhaji's wife and Akshaye Khanna, who portrays Aurangzeb. Additionally, the movie also stars actors such as Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and Vineet Kumar Singh among others.

Chhaava Review

Shot and presented earnestly, Utekar's film grips your attention from the start with a perfect background score, a full-fledged war sequence, the lion fight, and more. As the movie progresses, you may find yourself confused, as many historical events and characters are presented without enough context or explanation. This is what makes the movie tough to watch for viewers who are unfamiliar with Maratha history. Read the review here.