Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava presents the story of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje in a grand, brutal, and blood-soaked film. This is the shortest description I can give for a period drama that summarises the life of Sambhaji in two hours and 40 minutes.

Advertisment

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is based on the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant and presents the life of an unsung Maratha warrior, whose stories of valour, courage and achievements are not widely known. Utekar has brought the story of the Maratha king to life in a righteous manner, ticking almost all the boxes, but missing a few. Read on to find out where Kaushal’s movie roars and where it falls flat.

The story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje

Set in the 16th century, the movie takes the audience back into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje (Vicky Kaushal), the son of Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj. It primarily focuses on the period when he challenged and fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to protect his Maratha empire and save his people from the atrocities of the Mughals.

Advertisment

Reeling from the death of his father, Sambhaji's personal life, his childhood trauma, his love for poetry, his relationship with his wife Yesubai, and the brutal execution he faced at the hands of Aurangzeb after being caught off guard make up the entire movie.

How well the story is presented?

Advertisment

The movie presents the late Maratha warrior Sambhaji in his bravest form, and Vicky Kaushal maintains the energy of the character exceptionally well. Without wasting much time, the writer sets up the plot with a brief narration and quickly jumps to the period, with Vicky portraying Sambhaji on horseback, capturing the Mughal's most beautiful city using the Maratha guerrilla tactics.

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs over his remarks

Shot and presented earnestly, Utekar's film grips your attention from the start with a perfect background score, a full-fledged war sequence, the lion fight, and more. As the movie progresses, you may find yourself confused, as many historical events and characters are presented without enough context or explanation. This is what makes the movie tough to watch for viewers who are unfamiliar with Maratha history.

Also read: Ahead of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava release, know all about Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj

The makers have taken ample creative liberties to make the movie an interesting watch, with heroic dialogues that didn't even match the vibe of the period time. Being a fan of period dramas, I believe these types of movies should have the ability to transport you back in time, and Chhaava misses this - the realness. At times, things seemed artificial and illusory.

The film would have been much more interesting if the makers had focused more on Sambhaji's personal life and the side characters' stories. But it relies mostly on the late king's warrior side, battle sequences and fights.

What works?

What makes this film a true cinematic experience is the background score, which blends perfectly with the emotions of the characters. The movie will impress the audience with its grand visuals - the clashing swords, Sambhaji's fight with a lion, the battle sequences, and the haunting vibe of Aurangzeb's character.

As I mentioned, the movie is very well shot, with some scenes that will keep you engrossed.

Vicky is the backbone

Vicky is the soul, heart, and breath of this film. From his heroic expressions and the heaviness in his voice to his strong physical presence, Vicky truly immersed himself in the character of Sambhaji Raje, giving his 100% to the role.

Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb

Khanna's eyes did the talking, portraying the ruthlessness, brutality, and cunningness of his character loudly whenever he was on the screen.



Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai

Those who are aware of Maratha history, know the importance of Yesubai who was known for her bravery. However, in the movie, Rashmika Mandanna fails to bring that aura and depth to her character. Above all, her accent is something that cannot be ignored. Although she tried her best, it wouldn't be wrong to say that this character was not for her.

Chhaava: Where it wins and where it loses

The movie wins only for its cinematic brilliance, camera work and Vicky's fierce performance. Watch the movie if you know a few details about the Maratha empire or if you are a fan of Kaushal.