YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday (Feb 14) approached the Indian Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across the country over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India's Got Latent.



Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, requesting an urgent hearing.



Advocate Chandrachud told the bench that multiple FIRs were registered against him and Assam Police have summoned him. CJI Khanna said he does not allow oral mentionings and clarified that a listing of the case date has been assigned.



On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against YouTubers and social media influencers Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent. FIRs have been registered against them in Maharashtra and Assam.

What is the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy?

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, made a comment about incest in one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent that featured Ashish, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and others.



During an interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” The remark sparked outrage, quickly going viral on social media, with netizens calling him out for his inappropriate comments.

What Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia said

After receiving flak for the joke and the controversy that followed, Ranveer apologised for his remarks and called it a ‘lack of judgment’ on his part. “I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better,” he said in a video message as the controversy blew over.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina too broke his silence on the controversy on Wednesday and stated that he has deleted all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube.

“My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” he wrote on social media.

