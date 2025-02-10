A complaint has been registered in Mumbai against popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps, social media influencer ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent over the alleged use of 'abusive langauge' on a recent episode of the show.



The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission and has demanded strict action against those mentioned in the letter.

Content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, along with Beer Biceps podcaster, had featured on one of the episodes of Raina's show which typically has celebrities as guest hosts.

What did Ranveer Allahabadia say on Samay Raina's show?

During a segment on the show, Allahabadia posed a 'would you rather' question to a contestant about sexual or intimate relationship between their parents.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever," asked Allahabadia on the show.



Needless to say, Allahabadia's remarks went viral on social media, with netizens slamming the YouTuber.

The reactions on social media

Journalist, lyricist and storyteller Neelesh Misra called out Allahabadia and the other creators present on the show. Sharing a clip from the show's episode on X, he wrote, "Meet the perverted creator who are shaping our country's creative economy. I am sure each one has a following of millions."

Mishra slammed the show's creators for having 'zero sense of responsibility' as it is publicly available on YouTube and not designated as 'adult content'. Mishra pointed out that even a child could watch it if the algorithm took him or her there.



He expressed no surprise over "the four people at the desk, and lots in the audience," celebrating and having a great laugh at this moment.

"You, the audience, normalised and celebrated this and people like these. Decency is not incentivised in India — by platforms or audiences — and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue," Misra wrote in his X post.



He said that "banal, crass, insensitive" are words only for boring uncool people. He again slammed the four content creators who "can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it".

One user replied to Mishra's post and said, "Freedom of speech is a double-edged sword. Sadly sometime its allows for the propagation of mediocrity and shock value masquerading as content." Another added, " At this point it’s almost impossible to find ‘family friendly’ Indian content. Something that you can sit and watch with children or with your parents."



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also asked about the podcaster's remarks by reporters at an event recently. Fadnavis stated that he was aware of the controversy and added, "Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others."



He said that Indian society has some rules and if someone violates them, then it is considered to be "absolutely wrong", adding that action should be taken against them.

