Every new Mission: Impossible movie has raised the bar for extreme stunts, largely due to lead actor Tom Cruise’s dedication to performing his own death-defying sequences. The next entry in the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, appears to be no different.

In an interview with Empire, Cruise shared his experience filming a particularly challenging stunt involving a bi-plane, describing the extreme physical toll it took on him.

"When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen," he explained. "So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

The Final Chapter

Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning will be the concluding chapter of the highly successful franchise, which kicked off in 1996. Director Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed the last three entries, told Empire that Cruise has pushed himself harder than ever for this final instalment.

"There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain," McQuarrie teased. "There would be a day in Africa – any day in Africa – where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before."

What to Expect from Final Reckoning

The film continues the story from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, following IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team as they attempt to stop Gabriel and the rogue AI known as The Entity.

The main cast includes Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning is set to hit the big screen on May 23, 2025.

