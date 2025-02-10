Marvel's Thunderbolts trailer OUT: It’s here! Marvel dropped the first look teaser of Thunderbolts and its everything you’d expect it to be. It’s about a team of anti-heroes who get together for something important. These anti-heroes may not be Avenger-level, but the actors playing them are certainly A-list.

Advertisment

Marvel’s Thunderbolts has a starry lineup including Florence Pugh (as Yelena Belova, seen in Black Widow and Hawkeye), Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier, of Captain America-adjacent fame), and David Harbour (as the Red Guardian, back for more reluctant action after Black Widow).

Watch the new trailer of Marvel’s Thunderbolts:

Advertisment

Other names in the cast of the Marvel film include Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier); Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Black Widow); Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost (Ant-Man and the Wasp); and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Thunderbolts also features Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Pierce in interesting roles.

Advertisment

Directed by Jake Schreier, Marvel’s Thunderbolts is crucial for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) timeline as it will close the MCU’s Phase 5. The film will release in theatres worldwide on May 2, 2025.