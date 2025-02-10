Super Bowl Halftime Show was maddening this year with Kendrick Lamar taking centre stage. Kendrick did not shy from owning his diss track “Not Like Us” which he released during his beef with Drake as he accused the latter of being a pedophile.

During the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar ended the beef as he made the song the most culturally importance one of 2024 and now this year, if it wasn’t already. Kendrick first won several Grammys for the track and now that it was performed during the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show, the song has become iconic, if you ask NFL fans.

Kendrick Lamar enlisted SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams and Mustard for an ode to Compton on the biggest stage in the world. He performed his set with the American flag colour palette. He performed some new tracks from his newly released album GNX and a few old hits.

Watch the Super Bowl Halftime performance here:

Kendrick performed with a huge team of backup dancers who slipped in and out of formation as he toured his discography, giving renditions of “DNA,” “Peekaboo,” “Squabble Up” and “Humble.”

Before introducing the song to his fans during the NFL match, stood in an X on the field and said, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” gesturing towards the legal action that Drake took against Universal Music Group over releasing and promoting “Not Like Us.”

He then blasted the music for the song, did a victory lap with dancers and Serena Williams moving to the tune. Kendrick then performed the song which had the fans of the Super Bowl go crazy with excitement. Kendrick left out the word “pedophile” during the track, Lamar let the crowd ring out as they shouted “A minor.”

Then Kendrick signed off with “TV Off,” grinning into the camera as “Game Over” illuminated the crowd behind him.

This is not the first time that Kendrick was roped in for Super Bowl Halftime. Previously, he appeared during the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside a few hip-hop and R&B legends. During the 15-minute performance, he graced the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Anderson Paak.