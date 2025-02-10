Super Bowl LIX Live: Hello and welcome to Super Bowl LIX between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Will the Chiefs win this one as well and become a dynasty or would the Eagles be able to exact their revenge from Super LVII?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The halftime show, a 12- to 15-minute musical extravaganza and one of the most coveted slots on the US music calendar, will feature Grammy-winning hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

Donald Trump is also set to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans this Sunday, becoming the first sitting US president to do so, despite his history of tensions with the National Football League (NFL).

The president is expected to view the match from a private box, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others. Both Missouri and Pennsylvania, the states represented in the game, played a key role in Trump's electoral victory in November.

When asked last week about his prediction for the winner, Trump responded, “I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner.” His statement appeared to reference Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Follow Chiefs vs Eagles Super LIX Live Box Score and Latest Updates Below