Super Bowl LIX Live: Hello and welcome to Super Bowl LIX between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Will the Chiefs win this one as well and become a dynasty or would the Eagles be able to exact their revenge from Super LVII?
The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The halftime show, a 12- to 15-minute musical extravaganza and one of the most coveted slots on the US music calendar, will feature Grammy-winning hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar.
Donald Trump is also set to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans this Sunday, becoming the first sitting US president to do so, despite his history of tensions with the National Football League (NFL).
The president is expected to view the match from a private box, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others. Both Missouri and Pennsylvania, the states represented in the game, played a key role in Trump's electoral victory in November.
When asked last week about his prediction for the winner, Trump responded, “I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner.” His statement appeared to reference Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Follow Chiefs vs Eagles Super LIX Live Box Score and Latest Updates Below
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:41 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: KC 3rd & 3, at KC 40
Pass incomplete.
SCORE: 1Q
Eagles: 7
Chiefs: 0
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:40 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: KC 2nd & 5, at KC 38
Kareem Hunt gains two yards.
SCORE: 1Q
Eagles: 7
Chiefs: 0
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:39 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: KC 1st & 10, at KC 33
Mahomes passes to Smith-Schister for 5-yard gain.
SCORE: 1Q
Eagles: 7
Chiefs: 0
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:38 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Elliott kicks for 67 yards from Eagles 35.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:36 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 1st & 1, at KC 1
TOUCHDOWN EAGLES!
Hurts powerthrough the reamaining yard. Elliott's kick is good and Eagles gets the extra point as well.
SCORE: 1Q
Eagles: 7
Chiefs: 0
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:34 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 2nd & 11, at KC 28
Hurts finds Dotson for a 28-yard pass but TOUCHDOWN reversed on official review.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:31 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 1st & 10, at KC 27
Barkley losses a yard while trying to rush.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:30 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 3rd & 5, at KC 42
Chiefs penalized 15-yards for unnecceary roughness. Golden chance for Eagles to take lead!
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:29 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 2nd & 7, at KC 44
Barkley rushes again for two yards.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:29 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 1st & 10, at KC 47
Barkley gains three yards.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:28 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 2nd & 8, at PHI 33
Hurts finds Goedert for 20-yard pass.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:27 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 1st & 10, at PHI 31
Barkley gets two yards before being tackled.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:25 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: KC 4th & 9, at KC 24
Matt Araiza punts for 57 yards.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:24 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: KC 3rd & 9, at KC 24
Pass incomplete.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:23 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: KC 2nd & 9, at KC 24
Pass incomplete.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:23 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: KC 1st & 10, at KC 23
Mahomes passes to Xavier Worthy for one-yard gain.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:22 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: KC 1st & 10, at KC 12
Mahomes passes to Juju Smith-Schuster for 11-yard gain.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:21 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 4th & 12, at PHI 40
Branden Mann punts for 53 yards.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:20 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 4th & 2, at PHI 50
Eagles commit Pass Interference penalty for 10 yards.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:19 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 3rd & 11, at PHI 41
Eagles QB Hurts rushes for nine-yard gain.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:17 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 2nd & 7, at PHI 45
Barkley losses four yards for Eagles.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:16 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles, 1Q: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 1st & 10, at PHI 42
Barkley gets three moe yards for the Eagles.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:16 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 2nd & 6, at PHI 34
Hrts pass to DeVonta Smith for eight-yard gain.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:15 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Live Box Score and Play-by-Play Updates
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: PHI 1st & 10, at PHI 30
Barkley rushesh for four-yard gain.
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:13 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Chiefs win coin toss and kick
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Chiefs won toss and kick
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:08 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: National Anthem done
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles:
.@JonBatiste delivers a stunning performance of the National Anthem 🇺🇸 #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/YfM3oZn4Q0— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
-
Feb 10, 2025 05:03 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Eagles come down flying
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Bradley Cooper introduces the NFC Champion Eagles
Bradley Cooper introduces the NFC Champion @Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
📺: #SBLIX on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/TwpkZDuwL8
-
Feb 10, 2025 04:56 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Chiefs arrive in style
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Jon Hamm introduces his AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs!
Jon Hamm introduces his AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/PN8WJB7tuT
-
Feb 10, 2025 04:49 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Ledisi performs 'Lift Every Voice And Sing'
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Ledisi and 125 New Orleans high school students perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” to celebrate the hymn’s 125th anniversary.
.@ledisi and 125 New Orleans high school students perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” to celebrate the hymn’s 125th anniversary. #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/zC7e0MOQbM— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
-
Feb 10, 2025 04:47 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: New Orleans ready for the show
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: It is electric in New Orleans!
New Orleans 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/497XmEp3jt— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 9, 2025
-
Feb 10, 2025 04:40 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Celebrities tuning in
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin in attendance
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin in attendance ‼️@BrendaSong | @IncredibleCulk— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/xn7TazF903
-
Feb 10, 2025 04:37 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Trump on the field
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: President Donald Trump meets the families of the victims and first responders from the January 1st terrorist attack in New Orleans.
President Donald Trump meets the families of the victims and first responders from the January 1st terrorist attack in New Orleans. #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/jqPRI6Oyf0— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
-
Feb 10, 2025 04:33 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Trump to be in attendance
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Donald Trump is set to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans this Sunday, becoming the first sitting US president to do so, despite his history of tensions with the National Football League (NFL). The president is expected to view the match from a private box, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others.
-
Feb 10, 2025 04:27 IST
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: Where to watch Live on TV?
LIVE | Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles: History will be on the cards on Sunday (Feb 9) as Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl LIX. The Super Bowl will be an opportunity for Kansas City Chiefs to become the first team in NFL history to register a hat-trick of wins.
The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.