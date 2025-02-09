Donald Trump is set to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans this Sunday, becoming the first sitting US president to do so, despite his history of tensions with the National Football League (NFL).

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Trump will be watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The president is expected to view the match from a private box, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others. Both Missouri and Pennsylvania, the states represented in the game, played a key role in Trump's electoral victory in November.

Super Bowl LIX: Who will Trump support?

When asked last week about his prediction for the winner, Trump responded, “I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner.” His statement appeared to reference Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Friday, Trump took to Truth Social, saying, “Two great Quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching! If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff 'deal,' which actually makes football more dangerous, they would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favour. ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!!.”

Do Presidents attend the Super Bowl?

While vice presidents have attended previous Super Bowls, sitting presidents have typically limited their involvement to a pre-game television interview with the network broadcasting the match.

President Biden opted out of these interviews in the past two years, and Trump declined in 2018. This year, Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he would be interviewed by Fox before the game.

Trump's contentious relationship with NFL

During his first presidential term, Trump had a contentious relationship with the NFL, particularly over player protests during the national anthem. The movement began in 2016 when then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest racial and social injustices.

Trump strongly opposed these protests, calling on team owners to dismiss players who refused to stand for the anthem. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,’” he said at a 2017 rally in Huntsville, Alabama.

His comments led to widespread backlash from the league, with many players increasing their protests and even some NFL owners criticising his stance.

Following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory that season, Trump cancelled the traditional White House celebration after most players signalled they would not attend.

“They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honour of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump stated at the time.

NFL to drop “End Racism” slogan this year amid Trump's DEI rollback

Meanwhile, the NFL has announced that it will not use the slogan “End Racism” in this year’s Super Bowl for the first time since 2021, a phrase that had appeared in the past four editions.

The league insisted this was not a response to the political climate under the Trump administration, which has rolled back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in federal agencies, but was instead due to recent tragic events in the US.

The phrases “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” have been deemed more fitting, following the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve and the devastating wildfires in California last month.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirmed the league’s commitment to diversity efforts, saying, “We've not only convinced ourselves, we've proven it to ourselves. It does make the NFL better.”

Trump will be among numerous high-profile figures attending the game. Pop star Taylor Swift, who is in a relationship with Chiefs player Travis Kelce, is also expected to be present. She previously endorsed Harris in the 2024 election.

(With inputs from agencies)