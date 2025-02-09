Elon Musk has called for the impeachment of federal judge Paul Engelmayer following a ruling on Saturday morning that restricts his Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) access to the Treasury Department’s payment systems.

The judge's decision mandates that only civil servants with a direct need for access in their job roles may use the systems. The ruling explicitly bars special government employees and those temporarily assigned from external departments from accessing these systems.

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer, appointed by former president Barack Obama, also asked that anyone already blocked from access immediately destroy any materials they may have downloaded from the Treasury’s system.

Judge Engelmayer justified the decision by arguing that Musk’s cost-cutting measures within the government presented a significant risk. He said that these initiatives increased “the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information” and made Treasury systems “more vulnerable than before to hacking.”

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by 19 Democratic state attorneys general, who voiced concerns over Musk and his team’s level of access to sensitive financial information.

'A corrupt judge protecting corruption'

Musk appeared irked by the decision and took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustration.

“A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW,” Musk wrote in one post.

In another post, the Tesla CEO and close ally of President Trump suggested, “I’d like to propose that the worst 1% of appointed judges, as determined by elected bodies, be fired every year. This will weed out the most corrupt and least competent.”

Musk, who leads DOGE, had earlier responded with “it’s time” to a post calling for the impeachment of judges who have ruled against actions taken by the Trump administration.

Judge Engelmayer’s ruling remains in place until at least Friday, when another judge, permanently assigned to oversee the case, is scheduled to hold a hearing in New York to determine whether to extend the order.

“The Court’s firm assessment is that, for the reasons stated by the States, they will face irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief,” Engelmayer wrote in his decision.

(With inputs from agencies)