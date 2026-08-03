/Iran-US talks to begin today after Trump halts 'biggest attack since World War 2'; Tehran dials Saudi, Pak

US President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, are scheduled to begin on Monday (Aug 3). Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump confirmed that discussion channels were active and said that he stopped the biggest attack since World War 2 after speaking to allies in West Asia.

"We are talking to them [the Iranians] in the form of a negotiation; it begins tomorrow afternoon, and we'll see how it goes. I'd love to do that. It'll save a lot of lives, a lot of unnecessary power, to be honest with you. We are ready to go whenever we want. Would I rather make a deal? I'm not looking to kill people, because a lot of people die; we don't want that. So they asked us, Iran specifically, but the other three, they asked us," Trump said.

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Iran attack would've been biggest since World War 2: Trump

“It was going to be a massive attack,” the Republican president told reporters aboard Air Force One. “It was going to be an attack that would have been, by far, the biggest attack since World War II.” Earlier, in a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump wrote that the US military was “locked and loaded.” The US President revealed that diplomatic engagements involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar led him to halt the attack. Meanwhile, t he Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that while Saudi Arabia counselled restraint, the United Arab Emirates lobbied Washington for more assertive military action, arguing that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not alter its course without direct US force.

Iran's FM holds calls with Saudi and Pakistan officials