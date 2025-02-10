Taylor Swift got the shock of her life while attending Super Bowl. As she cheered for beau Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs, the singer was booed by pro-Eagles fans during a match between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift gets booed by pro-Eagles fans

Taylor Swift was taken aback as the situation was completely different last year when she showed up at the big game in Las Vegas. Back then, everyone cheered for the couple and especially Taylor in the stands. Cut to this year, when she was booed heavily as cameras panned on her for reactions.

The boos came when cameras zoomed on her and was shown on the video boards inside the Superdome during a break in the first quarter. As she was booed, Taylor Swift could be seen giving a bit of a side-eye and wrinkled her nose. Taylor Swift was seated next to rapper Ice Spice.

Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce started from the field

Taylor Swift is not new to the stands. She has been a sports enthusiast since a long time and especially since her relationship with Travis Kelce. The two have been a strong sports and entertainment couple. Their relationship blossomed when the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl last year. Swift was then a part of the on-field celebration when the Chiefs beat the Ravens to win the AFC championship.

Her next appearance brought all focus on their relationship when she made a visit to the big games last year in Las Vegas. She was in the middle of her Eras Tour when she played a concert in Tokyo and then flew to Las Vegas for her beau. She was spotted cheering for Travis with friends Blake Lively and Lana Del Ray. The two then kissed on camera when Chiefs won over the 49ers.