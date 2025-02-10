Tom Cruise is back at what he does best! A new trailer for Mission Impossible 8 dropped during the Super Bowl and we caught a glimpse of some new death-defying stunts that Tom Cruise undertook with a smile on his face. “I need you to trust me — one last time,” he can be heard saying to his fellow IMF teammates urging them to take up a new deathly task of saving the world in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be the last time Tom Cruise will take on the role of super spy Ethan Hunt. The film will release in theaters on May 23.

Mission Impossible 8 trailer dropped during Super Bowl

The trailer which dropped during Super Bowl doesn’t elaborate on the kind of stunts that Tom has done in the film but at one point we can see him dangling from a plane in a death-defying stunt. The franchise is riddled with signature stunts – from riding a motorcycle off a cliff to scaling the side of the Burj Khalifa.

But this film pushed his limits admitted Tom Cruise in an interview earlier. Speaking to Empire magazine, Tom said about the film, “When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

Mission Impossible 8 teaser also includes footage of someone breaking into a nuclear submarine that’s rapidly flooding, as well as shots of Cruise sprinting away from some unseen threat.

Watch the trailer for Mission Impossible 8 here:

Everything you were, everything you've done, has come to this. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025. pic.twitter.com/KDt7LbOdTC — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) February 9, 2025

For those unversed, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning was originally conceived as the Part Two to the previous Mission: Impossible outing, Dead Reckoning. The first trailer, which was released last November, revealed the Final Reckoning title — and that Angela Bassett would return as CIA Director Erika Sloane, after she first appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Mission Impossible Cast- Who's returning, Who's new

In addition to Angela Bassett, some other returning cast members include Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames’ Luther Strickell and Vanessa Kirby’s Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.

Newcomers to the Mission: Impossible franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O’Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung.