Amitabh Bachchan's recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is creating quite a buzz online! The legendary actor had lough attacks during recent episode featuring stand-up comedians Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina, as well as YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani.

A teaser has been released, and it looks like the episode is going to be hilarious.

When Samay Raina meets Amitabh Bachchan

Famous comedian Samay Rain took the hot seat with his pal Tanmay Bhatt. Making the actor lough at his every line, Tanmay went on to ask Big B to recite his famous dialogue from the movie Shahenshah.

On his request, Amitabh says, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah."

Replying to this, he says, "Aapne beta bana hi diya hai toh property mei thoda hissa?.

Raising audience expectations, Bachchan says, "Mujhe 25 saal ho gaye, itna hum kabhi nahi hase jitna aaj hase hain.''

Watch the teaser here:

Part 2 of



Samay raina, tanmay bhat, bhuvan bam on KBC with amitabh bachhan#samayraina #IGL #kbc pic.twitter.com/0Fl1FgGLfA — too random (@RagingPhoenix14) January 29, 2025

In another viral clip, Samay pokes a fun saying that the first picture of Big B he ever watched was Sooryavansham.

Not just first time, but the second and third movie Bachchan that he has watched is Sooryavansham, making fun of re-run on Sony Max.

These viral clips has leave the internet in splits. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, ''Samay bhai with big B.''

Another an wrote, ''Entire AIB team, big boss team should also get invited. Show ka naam roshan kardo.''

Entire AIB team, big boss team should also get invited

Show ka naam roshan kardo — DataPoints (@KK59482) January 30, 2025



Samay Raina needs not introduction. He's among one of the most-famous Indian stand-up comedians, known widely for his reality show India's Got Latent.