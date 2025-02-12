Will Marvel to break its dry spell with its latest film Captain America: Brave New World? The film will be released in theatres across the world on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, early reviews of the film are out and the reactions towards MCU's latest film seem to be mixed.



While most seemed to be impressed with actor Anthony Mackie, who plays the titular character in the film, some have been unimpressed by the film's narrative.

What critics say

The Washington Post's Herb Scribner wrote, "Absolute blast. All-in on the story. It just checked so many boxes for me. Felt like an MCU movie where other projects actually matter again. Lots of cohesion.”



Film critic Cris Parker said that the movie “didn’t quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap and I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty.”



Entertainment writer Chris Gallardo praised Mackie and wrote,"[‘Brave New World’] proves Anthony Mackie has RIGHTFULLY EARNED the role of Captain America. He puts it all in as Sam Wilson and his chemistry with Danny Ramirez is great! Harrison Ford as President Ross/Red Hulk is charming, and the action really rocks when it happens (sic).”

Social media reactions

Some lucky fans have been able to catch preview shows of the film days ahead of its theatrical release. A fan wrote on X, "#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is thrillingly tactile and surprisingly leftist on a level that's freaking sublime. Some of the best content/media of the year so far, the MCU cements its legacy as one of the most sauceful makers working today.”



Another user wrote,“#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brought to life the best of the MCU. The action sequences were sharp and the mystery and tension simmering, but by far the greatest triumph of the movie was the heart it allowed its main characters to have and the relationships it built between them.”

About Captain America: Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World also stars Harrison Ford as General Ross (Red Hulk) a role previously played by the late William Hurt.



Mackie takes on the mantle from Chris Evans who played the role till Avengers: Endgame. Mackie officially became Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also introduced Danny Ramirez as his ally Joaquín Torres, who takes on the role of The Falcon in this movie. The cast also includes Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Giancarlo Esposito.



Captain America: Brave New World releases in cinemas on February 14.