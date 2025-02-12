Days after his popular show India's Got Latent courted controversy and was booked on charges of obscenity, popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina broke his silence on the issue and revealed that he has deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube. The move comes after Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on the show drew criticism and police complaints earlier this week.

Samay Raina's reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

In a post on his social media pages, Samay Raina said that the controversy has been 'too much to handle' for him. Assuring he would cooperate with all government agencies, Raina wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

'India's Got Latent not scripted'

On Wednesday morning, influencers Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Wednesday recorded their statements with the Mumbai police and revealed that the show was not scripted. Chanchlani and Mukhija were also part of the same show and have been booked for the usage of indecent language. The Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statements of four persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, in connection with the controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show India's Got Latent. On Monday, hours after the controversy errupted online, Allahbadia shared an apology video on his X account and said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy isn't my forte. I am just going to say sorry." He added, "I am not going to give any context or justification, just want to give my apology. Had a lapse in my judgment. The podcast is watched by people of all age groups and don't want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would disrespect." His apology came over a remark that the YouTuber, who goes by the name Beer Biceps, made on Raina's show India's Got Latent. During an interaction with a contestant on India's Got Latent, Ranveer asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?" The remark sparked outrage, quickly going viral on social media, with netizens calling him out for his inappropriate comments.