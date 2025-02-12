Days after his popular show India's Got Latent courted controversy and was booked on charges of obscenity, popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina broke his silence on the issue and revealed that he has deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube. The move comes after Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on the show drew criticism and police complaints earlier this week. 

Samay Raina's reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

In a post on his social media pages, Samay Raina said that the controversy has been 'too much to handle' for him. Assuring he would cooperate with all government agencies, Raina wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you." 

'India's Got Latent not scripted'

