Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Wednesday recorded their statement with the police even as the controversy around Ranveer Allhabadia's remark on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent raged on. Chanchlani and Mukhija were also part of the same show and have been booked for the usage of indecent language.

On Wednesday, the two influencers told the police that the show is not scripted.

The format of India's Got Latent

In the show, the judges and the participants are told to talk openly. In India's Got Latent show, no payment is made to the judges. However, the judges have the freedom to post the content of the show on their social media. To participate in this show as a spectator, one has to buy tickets and the money that comes from the ticket sales is given to the winner of the show, the two reportedly told Mumbai police.



The Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statements of four persons including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija in connection with the controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show India's Got Latent.

Statements of four persons including Chanchlani, Mukhija and Allahbadia's manager -- but not Allahbadia himself -- were recorded, said an official of Khar police station to news agency PTI.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had registered a First Information Report against the show. Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, a functionary of the Maharashtra BJP's Uttar Bhartiya Morcha, had on Monday filed a complaint against Allahbadia and others after the controversy broke. If the police did not register an FIR against Allahbadia and other participants of the show, he would move the court, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Offensive language used against disabled persons

In his complaint, Pandey also claimed that offensive language was used about disabled persons on the reality show. Being disabled himself, Pandey urged that appropriate action should be taken against the participants of the show in this regard too.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy



Ranveer Allahbadia, who has over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in the soup after a video of his controversial comments started making the rounds on social media and led to a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.



Allahbadia later tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgment" but the issue has refused to die down.



The issue was raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske who called for a law to regulate social media.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.