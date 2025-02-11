A day after popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for making a derogatory comment on the show India's Got Latent, the Mumbai Police went to his residence on Tuesday morning to question him further on the case.



Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, has been embroiled in a controversy for making a remark in Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent which has sparked widespread criticism. A case has also been registered against him.



The police visit comes after a complaint was filed against Allahbadia and other individuals involved in the show. The situation has sparked significant backlash, with calls for legal action and a ban on the show.

Complaint registered against 'Beer Biceps' Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina for derogatory comment made on India's Got Latent show



Influencer Ashish Chanchlani's lawyer Apurva also arrived at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. Chanchalani was also one of the panelists on the show and has been named in the complaints registered against the show. The studio where the show is filmed is within the jurisdiction of Khar Police Station in Mumbai. Therefore, today Ashish's lawyer visited the police station.



On Monday, a lawyer filed a formal complaint against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina (host of the show), and the organizers of India's Got Latent.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the complaint is in response to the inappropriate language used on the show, which was deemed offensive by several viewers.

Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark

The controversy began when Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'.



During an interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”

This comment caused outrage, leading to reactions from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) who strongly condemned the same.

YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial India’s Got Latent episode

In a statement, AICWA condemned Allahbadia's remarks, calling them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal and family values.



AICWA's official statement read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society."



The association further demanded a complete ban on the show, alongside legal action against those responsible.



"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA stated.

Allahbadia's apology

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology on Monday afternoon. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.



He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.



"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.



He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Did Ranveer Allahbadia plagiarise his viral offensive joke from this YouTube show?



Allahbadia further requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made.



"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.



A formal complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission. The complaint alleges that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women in an attempt to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

Parliament to address the controversy

Following the uproar on social media, the controversy seems to have now reached the Parliament. After complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on Information Technology is reportedly discussing whether to summon Allahbadia. A report in NDTV states that the podcaster may be issued a notice, summoning him before the panel to answer questions linked to the row.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for his gross remark on India's Got Latent: ‘My comment was inappropriate’

Members of the committee, including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, have expressed their intent to raise the issue in an upcoming meeting, reflecting the growing concern over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)