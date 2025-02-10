Hours after he was booked for passing a derogatory comment on the YouTube show India's Got Latent, popular YouTuber Ranvere Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps issued an apology, stating that his comment was inappropriate and not funny.

Advertisment

Allahabadia took to his X account to share a video in which he apologised for making a derogatory remark when he appeared recently on Samay Raina's popular YouTube show India's Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahabadia apologises

In the video shared on Allahabadia's X account, the influencer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte. I am just going to say sorry.” He added, “I am not going to give any context or justification, just want to give my apology. Had a lapse in my judgment. The podcast is watched by people of all age groups and don’t want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would disrespect.”

Advertisment

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

What is the controversy about?

Advertisment

While interacting with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Allahabadia asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”

Samay Raina makes fun of Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, asks for 'hissa' in property | Watch

The clip of Ranveer asking the question went viral on social media, with netizens calling him out for his inappropriate remarks.

Earlier in the day, a complaint was filed against Allahabadia, influencer ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission and has demanded strict action against those mentioned in the letter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also asked about the podcaster's remarks by reporters at an event. Fadnavis stated that he was aware of the controversy and added, "Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others."

Complaint registered against 'Beer Biceps' Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina for derogatory comment made on India's Got Latent show



He said that Indian society has some rules, and if someone violates them, then it is considered to be "absolutely wrong", adding that action should be taken against them.

Reactions on Ranveer Allahabadia's comment

Journalist and lyricist Neelesh Misra condemned the video while sharing the clip on social media. He wrote, “I am also not surprised at all that four people at the desk – and lots in the audience – celebrated this and had a great laugh. You, the audience, normalised and celebrated this and people like these. Decency is not incentivised in India – by platforms or audiences – and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue. Banal, crass, insensitive are words only for boring uncool people. These creators can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it. Again, meet the creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy.”

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?”



Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy. I am sure each one has a following of millions.

This content is not designated as… https://t.co/UjwKyPIhJQ — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) February 9, 2025



Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called out Ranveer and wrote on X, “This isn’t creative. It’s a pervert. And we can’t normalise perverse behaviour as cool. The fact that this sick comment met loud applause must worry us all.”

This isn’t creative. It’s pervert.

And we can’t normalise perverse behaviour as cool.



The fact that this sick comment met loud applause must worry us all. https://t.co/tZQNnZuIhF — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 9, 2025

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that she would take the issue in the Parliament over the need to control content in digital space. Chaturvedi wrote, "I will be raising the issue regarding the show called India’s Got Latent as a member in the standing committee of IT& Communication for the kind of vulgar, blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy. We need to set boundaries since these platforms influence young minds and they are passing off absolute rubbish as content. The language used by Ranveer Allahabadia which was also actively encouraged by others on that ‘comedy panel’ is unacceptable."

I will be raising the issue regarding the show called India’s Got Latent as a member in the standing committee of IT& Communication for the kind of vulgar , blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy. We need to set boundaries since these platforms influence young minds and… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 10, 2025

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai called the behaviour ‘sick’ and told CNN-News18, “It’s obscene and unnecessary and crossing the line. It’s sick. Pervert mind. People should cut him out, not subscribe to his channel. This is crossing the line. Family and family relations and religion is something that cannot be joked about. There should be a self-restraint. Dark humour is carrying it too far. Freedom of speech should be exercised the right way."