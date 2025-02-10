The upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the most highly anticipated movies in Marvel’s lineup, generating genuine excitement among fans. The film will finally introduce the iconic superhero team, also known as Marvel’s First Family, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Actor Joseph Quinn, known for his roles in Stranger Things and Gladiator 2, will portray Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch. Attending the ongoing MegaCon, Quinn spoke about the intense training he underwent to fit into his superhero suit and expressed his deep gratitude for being part of the project.

Marvel’s First Family

The Fantastic Four has seen several live-action adaptations over the years, each with varying degrees of success. In the comics, the team consists of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gain their superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a scientific mission to outer space.

What We Know So Far

The trailer confirms that the movie will take place in a 1960s-inspired world with futuristic technology, where the Fantastic Four are already well-known and beloved by the public. This suggests that the film is set in an alternate Earth rather than the main MCU timeline.

Welcome to the family.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/vkJNJQBBmk — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 4, 2025

Additionally, the teaser hints that the Fantastic Four will face off against Galactus, the cosmic entity that devours planets for sustenance. Given this, there is speculation that by the end of the film, the team may leave their dimension and enter the main MCU universe.

The Cast

The film is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The supporting cast includes Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and Paul Walter Hauser.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to premiere worldwide on July 25, 2025.

