Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia created controversy recently after a derogatory remark made by him on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent went viral. Ranveer who is popularly known as Beer Biceps was booked along with Samay Raina and organsiers of the show for the remark. While Ranveer has issued an apology for his remark on X on Monday, hours after the controversy erupted, debate continues on social media on whether there needs to be censorship on digital content. Meanwhile, a user on X has also pointed out that Ranveer's controversial remark was actually copied from another popular show on YouTube.

Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark not original

While interacting with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Allahbadia asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”

Turns out the question - which has now led to a huge uproar on the internet- was not Allahbadia's at all.

A user on X, going by the name of Rohit Patel, shared a clip from the YouTube show OG Crew where the host was seen asking the same question.



"That Ranveer Allahbadia joke is actually from another show called #OGCrew. Dude actually saw something on the internet, thought it was funny and plagiarized it," wrote the user on X.

That Ranveer Allahbadia joke is actually from another show called #OGCrew.



Dude actually saw something on the internet, thought it was funny and plagiarized it. pic.twitter.com/2u7Q4fBwHa — Rohit Patel (@dancebasantii) February 10, 2025

Turns out the the question was asked two weeks ago on YouTube in the show OG Crew. It features a woman named Sammy Walsh and a man named Alan Fang laughing over the exact same joke that Allahbadia repeated on India's Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

In a video shared on Allahbadia's X account, the influencer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte. I am just going to say sorry.” He added, “I am not going to give any context or justification, just want to give my apology. Had a lapse in my judgment. The podcast is watched by people of all age groups and don’t want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would disrespect.”

Earlier in the day, a complaint was filed against Allahbadia, influencer ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission and has demanded strict action against those mentioned in the letter.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police too has registered a case against Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others on charges of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion on India's Got Latent.