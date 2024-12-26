

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, had a near-life-threatening experience. On Thursday (Dec 26), Ranveer revealed that he almost drowned while swimming in the sea in Goa.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared the details of the incident, revealing that he was saved by an IPS officer and his IRS wife.

Calling it an eventful Christmas, the YouTuber shared that he and his girlfriend were swimming and everything was fine until they started drowning and they both struggled to stay afloat.

Along with the bunch of photos from his GOA trip, Ranveer wrote in the caption of his post, "Merry Christmas to you all, from Goa. It's been the most eventful Christmas of my life.''

Explaining his near-death experience, he wrote, ''Gonna be very vulnerable in this write-up. We're perfectly fine & well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation. We both love swimming in the open ocean. I've been doing this since I was a kid. But yesterday we got swept away by an underwater current. This has happened to me before but I've never been alongside a companion. It's easy to swim out of one alone. It's very hard to pull someone out with you. After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of 5 swimming nearby.''

In the post, he expressed gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and his IRS office wife, who saved them.

Adding that this ordeal experience has changed his perspective towards living, he wrote, ''As we moved into today's Christmas, we're simply full of gratitude for being alive. Almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living. Writing this because I've always shared these moments with you all. Full of emotion and gratitude today. A deep thank you and big hugs to each one of you reading this!''

Allahbadia also shared photos of his girlfriend. However, he refrained from revealing her face. If reports are to be believed, he's dating television actress Nikki Sharma.

Soon after Ranveer shared the post, his fans and followers shared wishes for the content creator.

One user wrote, ''really feel great to know that you both are safe😍god is great.''

Another wrote, ''You were gifted a second chance at life ✨ A kind soul, now with an even deeper purpose. Much love brother.''

For the unversed, Ranveer is a well-known Indian YouTuber, entrepreneur, and podcaster. He runs multiple YouTube channels, such as BeerBiceps, which has over 8 million subscribers.