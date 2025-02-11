YouTube has removed the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent in which Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia said some objectionable things which led to a major furore across the country.

Advertisment

The statements disturbed a large audience and social media had a meltdown over the inappropriate sexual language used by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina who usually hosts the panel and others. The episode also featured social media influencers Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani.

The controversial episode is now unavailable in India

Initially available to members only, the episode is now unavailable in India following a government directive.

Advertisment

This action was a result of multiple complaints and an FIR filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and the show’s makers after Ranveer’s inappropriate and derogatory remark went viral on social media.

As per reports, the controversial segment was first edited out after Ranveer apologised for his remark on social media and also requested the show’s makers to take it down. However, YouTube has now removed the entire episode.

Advertisment

Confirming the removal of the episode, Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, wrote on X, “The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders.”

What sparked such a reaction?

During an interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” The remark sparked outrage, quickly going viral on social media, with netizens calling him out for his inappropriate comments.

As criticism grew against Ranveer’s statements on the show, he posted a video apology and said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte I am just going to say sorry. I am not going to give any context or justification just want to give my apology. Had a lapse in my judgment. The podcast is watched by people of all age groups and don’t want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would disrespect.”