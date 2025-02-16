Captain America: Brave New World saw a significant 40% decline at the Chinese box office on Saturday. The movie had collected $346,000 in pre-sales, notably higher than the $221,000 recorded by Deadpool & Wolverine. It also earned $9.4 million on its opening day in China.

According to Luiz Fernando, Captain America 4 collected only $3.3 million on Saturday, marking a sharp 40.6% drop from Friday, bringing its total earnings in China to $8.9 million.

In #China’s #BoxOffice, hit hard by negative WOM & facing the biggest juggernaut in history, #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld grossed just $3.3M on SAT, dropping harsh -40.6% from FRI Opening Day, over 48k screenings (-1k from Yesterday, for a $8.9M cume in 2 days.



— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) February 15, 2025

The film faces stiff competition from Ne Zha 2, the animated sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, which has grossed over $1.5 billion, making it the 11th highest-grossing movie of all time. The sequel continues to dominate the Chinese market, showing no signs of slowing down.

Brave New World at the Box Office

The movie has received mixed reviews, currently holding a 51% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it slightly ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (46%) and Eternals (47%).

Despite the lukewarm reception from critics, Captain America: Brave New World has grossed over $40 million in the U.S. and is expected to reach around $90 million by the end of its opening weekend. This performance puts it on par with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which debuted with $95 million.

Plot and Cast

The film follows Captain America as he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy after saving the life of newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. This marks Ford’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The next chapter is here.



Experience Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld, in IMAX now. Get tickets: https://t.co/ZtUPgC8N1V



— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 15, 2025

Anthony Mackie makes his first big-screen appearance as Captain America, having taken over the mantle from Chris Evans, who exited the MCU after Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The movie features a strong supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

