Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic thriller Thandel is still going strong at the box office. The movie has grossed an impressive ₹71.25 crores ($8.57 million) worldwide in nine days, making it Naga Chaitanya's highest-grossing solo hit, surpassing 2019's Majili.

A report by Sacnilk states that the movie has grossed over ₹60.45 crores ($7.26 million) in the Indian market and ₹10.8 crores ($1.3 million) internationally. It has earned ₹52.9 crores ($6.36 million) in its home Telugu market, while the Tamil and Hindi markets contributed a total gross of ₹1.2 crores ($144K).

Naga Chaitanya's Best Opening

The movie is expected to cross the ₹100 crore ($12 million) mark in the coming weeks. On its opening day, Thandel earned ₹10 crores ($1.2 million) from the Indian market. In the Telugu market alone, the film grossed ₹9.5 crores ($1.14 million), while it made ₹15 lakh ($18K) in Hindi and ₹5 lakh ($6K) in Tamil, making it the best opening-day collection for the actor.

Based on True Events

The movie is inspired by a real incident in which 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by the Pakistani government after they accidentally crossed into Pakistani waters in 2023. The film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with praise directed at Naga Chaitanya’s performance and its high production value.

Cast and Crew

The movie is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

The supporting cast includes Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithviraj, Kalpalatha, and Kalyani Natarajan.

